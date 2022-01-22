$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total transaction of $4,270,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,837. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

SITE traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.82. 344,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,280. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.88. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.18.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.