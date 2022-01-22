$0.30 EPS Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7,427.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after buying an additional 45,717 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 130,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after buying an additional 62,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $943.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

