$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. First Midwest Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FMBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMBI traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $20.95. 649,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,729. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

