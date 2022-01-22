-$0.37 EPS Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.25). International Seaways posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. The firm had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSW stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $13.77. 737,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,858. The stock has a market cap of $697.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -3.55%.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

