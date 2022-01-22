$0.45 EPS Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Kaman reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14. Kaman has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.94 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 727.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 138.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaman by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 48.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kaman by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

