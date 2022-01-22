-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.81). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on YMAB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,739. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $446.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

