$0.75 EPS Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.78. Newmont posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

NEM traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.09. 9,522,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,193,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.3% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.9% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

