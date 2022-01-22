$0.89 EPS Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $1.06. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 258.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

RHP stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.