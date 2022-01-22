$0.94 EPS Expected for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 328,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,551. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 903,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,153,000 after purchasing an additional 236,601 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 71,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

