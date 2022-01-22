$0.98 EPS Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $61.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FMBH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.62. 32,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $752.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.