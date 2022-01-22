-$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.20). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

NYSE:HRB opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 330,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.