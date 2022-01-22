$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will report $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Akamai Technologies posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,946. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,325 shares of company stock worth $1,894,557. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

