100,000 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing stock opened at $205.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.57.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

