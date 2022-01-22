1,170 Shares in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYLD. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 367.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 36,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYLD stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06.

