$120.64 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to post sales of $120.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.01 million and the highest is $125.27 million. IBEX posted sales of $117.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $477.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $477.57 million to $478.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $522.19 million, with estimates ranging from $518.59 million to $525.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 24.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of IBEX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IBEX by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in IBEX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX during the second quarter valued at about $760,000. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,019. IBEX has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $253.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.56.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

