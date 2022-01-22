1,247,757 Shares in Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,247,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,324,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.64% of Sight Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

SGHT stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54. Sight Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

SGHT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, CFO Jesse Selnick bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 214,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $4,807,174.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 311,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,232 in the last ninety days.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

