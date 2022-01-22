$13.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will post sales of $13.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.17 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $11.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $50.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.34 billion to $50.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.56 billion to $58.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.47.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.54 on Monday, reaching $214.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,754,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.41. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $179.34 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

