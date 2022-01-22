14,015 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $7,774,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $23,947,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $671,977,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00.

GXO opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

