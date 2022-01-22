1,411 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP opened at $246.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The stock has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.32.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

