15,788 Shares in Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,917,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 206,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $181,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 999,154 shares of company stock worth $974,993 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

AVTX stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

