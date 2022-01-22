165 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Tobam

Tobam acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 912,282 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SQ opened at $118.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.37, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.81 and a 1-year high of $289.23.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.
In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $8,273,921 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
