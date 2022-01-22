165 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Tobam

Tobam acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 912,282 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $118.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.37, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.81 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $8,273,921 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.