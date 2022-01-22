$168.90 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to post $168.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.19 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $156.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $639.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $695.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $638.59 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $699.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMR shares. Citigroup started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

NASDAQ RMR traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.11. 85,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,338. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $47.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 72,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

