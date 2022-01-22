18,004 Shares in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. Skye Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RNLX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. Renalytix AI plc has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Renalytix AI had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1,717.89%. Research analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

