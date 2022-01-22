$188.65 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will announce $188.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.30 million. Unifi posted sales of $162.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $757.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.70 million to $761.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $807.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $815.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE UFI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. 65,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. Unifi has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $390.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $145,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $557,420. Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Unifi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Unifi by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Unifi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Unifi by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

