1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SRCE traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,465. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $38.73 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in 1st Source by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 1st Source by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

