1World Hits Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One 1World coin can currently be bought for about $0.0684 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $6,905.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1World Coin Profile

1World is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

