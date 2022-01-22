$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to report sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the highest is $2.54 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATUS. Barclays cut their price objective on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Altice USA to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. 5,800,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,024,163. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 45.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 502,189 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 23.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altice USA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Altice USA by 226.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 145,135 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

