21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.78.

VNET stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.21. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 94.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 21Vianet Group (VNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.