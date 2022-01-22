22,589 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 651.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.74.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

