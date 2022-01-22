25,000 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2022

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,389,000.

Shares of FAUG opened at $37.12 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $34.18 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61.

