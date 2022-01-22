2,712 Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 238.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,670,000 after acquiring an additional 853,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,390,000 after acquiring an additional 293,290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 133.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 283,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,464,000 after acquiring an additional 162,019 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average is $113.65. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,205 shares of company stock valued at $444,610. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.