2,735 Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 12,854.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PIPR opened at $148.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PIPR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

