$303.59 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post $303.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.90 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $268.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. William Blair downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 507.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.