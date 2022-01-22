3,103 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 8.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $11,803,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $335.63 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

