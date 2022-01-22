319,244 Shares in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 319,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTAA opened at $9.90 on Friday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.