32,134 Shares in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Acquired by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,134 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $329,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.03. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. The company’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 96.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

