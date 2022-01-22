346,873 Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 346,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 41.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason Hochberg bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paul Segal acquired 67,496 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $681,034.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 158,287 shares of company stock worth $1,733,856 and sold 40,504 shares worth $483,899. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC opened at $10.24 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

