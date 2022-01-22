$362.58 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce $362.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $377.75 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $278.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $203.32 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 11.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Churchill Downs by 39.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 267.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

