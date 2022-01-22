39,179 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $2,206,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Ovintiv by 6.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Ovintiv by 31.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Ovintiv by 19.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $36.69 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $41.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

