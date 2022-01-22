45,000 Shares in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Bought by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. DoubleDown Interactive makes up 1.7% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Glaxis Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of DoubleDown Interactive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $33,500,000. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDI opened at $12.55 on Friday. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.24.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.42 million. Analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

