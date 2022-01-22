$51.43 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will report $51.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $52.61 million. DHT posted sales of $77.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $205.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $206.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $280.51 million to $337.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHT. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DHT by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in DHT by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 106,636 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in DHT by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DHT by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $842.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.50 and a beta of -0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

