644 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 54.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after acquiring an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.36.

UPST stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 115.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.26.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $52,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total transaction of $9,552,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,690,366 shares of company stock valued at $342,568,854 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

