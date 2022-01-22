7,533 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $143.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

