82,050 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KVSB. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth $7,433,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 13.8% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 230,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 181.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $994,000.

NASDAQ:KVSB opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

In related news, major shareholder Vinod Khosla purchased 750,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

