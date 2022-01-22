911 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,427,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $240.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.17.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.37.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

