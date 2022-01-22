$97.37 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will post $97.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.40 million and the lowest is $94.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $58.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $381.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.40 million to $386.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $437.47 million, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $460.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday.

MCRI stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 61,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

