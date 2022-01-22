AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Cowen

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ABBV. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.31.

Shares of ABBV opened at $131.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average of $118.31. AbbVie has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.15. The company has a market cap of $233.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 134.29%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

