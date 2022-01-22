Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.59. Accenture posted earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $10.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

ACN stock opened at $335.63 on Friday. Accenture has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,727. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after buying an additional 205,505 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.