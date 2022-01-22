Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 344 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

REG opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average is $69.96.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

