Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 5,041 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 327.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $266.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $202.32 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.74.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

